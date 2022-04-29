'Little Angel': Six-Year-old Calls for Help Using Dad's Phone, Saves His Life

In what comes as good news, a six-year-old girl’s immediate thinking and action has helped save her father’s life. A post on Facebook talks about how a kid named Macie saved her dad’s life. Her dad took to his Facebook profile to share the incident which took place a few days ago. “On Tuesday I had an incident at home due to an ongoing issue that had affected my sinuses and lungs. My 6-year-old daughter was able to navigate my phone and call for help. I’m almost certain she saved my life," he wrote. He further goes on to explain as to how he is now at home and doing well and wanted to make sure everyone who has reached out knows that he is forever grateful for you!

“In the blink of an eye you don’t know how much your life can change," he wrote. He further urged people to teach the kids emergency scenarios and life events that school might not cover. “Life is short, but mine just got longer because of Macie, my daughter. Much love to all!" he wrote.

According to reports by Seacoastonline, Eliot Police Department also credited the little one with saving her dad’s life. When her father collapsed and became unconscious, the kid searched for the number of town police department and called them. There she spoke with the department’s administrative assistant Judy Smith and got the required help.

Since being shared, the little child has received a lot of praise from the netizens. “Oh Kyle… this sounds super scary. Your little Angel was there too save you, and I wish the best for your healing Bud. Lots of love," wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “Bright child, I’m happy you are well. Thank you for sharing, it’s very important to embrace our offspring and uplift them. I’m get a job for my 4 year old soon, thank you."

