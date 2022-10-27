Little Boy's Uncanny Resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor Has Left Bollywood Fans Stunned

The internet has often spotted individuals who bear uncanny similarities to Bollywood stars. This time, a video of a young boy, a look-alike of actor Ranbir Kapoor, has gone viral. The short video, posted on Instagram by user Nirav Bhatt, shows him sitting with his headphones on his ears, mouthing some lyrics and performing “Mujhe Nahi Pata Hai, Mujhse Mat Pucho Na" trend.

The young boy in this video bears a striking resemblance to actor Ranbir Kapoor. This boy is a child model and is also known as Little Ranbir Kapoor, according to his bio. Interestingly, the little boy has also been featured in Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma’s photo ad. The video was posted to his Instagram page, which has over 3,000 followers. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

Since it was posted online, the video has received 1.16 lakh likes. The post is flooded with comments, and most of them agree that the child indeed looks like Ranbir Kapoor. One of the users wrote, “Yes omg Ranbir Kapoor ka childhood lagte ho". Another user wrote, “Yes, you actually look like Ranbir". A third user wrote, “This is crazy. This is such an uncanny resemblance". Some users also commented with many emojis.

Previously, Alia Bhatt posted an Instagram photo of Nirav Bhatt, who appeared in her clothing brand’s photo ad. The photo drew immediate attention from her fans, who claimed he bore an ‘uncanny resemblance’ to her husband Ranbir Kapoor. “The boy legit looks like Ranbir Kapoor," one fan said. “For a moment, I thought that was Ranbir," wrote another. Oh my god, what a resemblance." “Alia, do you realise this little boy looks like your husband?" one person said, along with a flushed face emoji.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ranbir was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. He will next appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here