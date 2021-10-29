Little Girl Calls Neeraj Chopra her 'Favourite,' Olympic Medallist's Reaction is Everything

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was all smiles after a little girl called the javelin thrower her “favourite". A video of their interaction has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Pankaj Jain who praised the javelin thrower for his simplicity. The video shows Neeraj bending a bit to talk to the little girl. As Neeraj asks her to Google an athlete, the little one interjects and says, “Mera favourite toh aap hi ho." The compliment leaves a smile on Neeraj’s face, and he immediately pats the girl’s cheeks affectionately. The video has been viewed more than 22,000 times, and has nearly 1,700 likes. “Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today. Way to go Champion," read the caption of the video.

Neeraj became a household name after he clinched the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the javelin throwing competition. And it’s not just his Olympic gold medal, Neeraj has won the hearts of people for his simplicity and calm behaviour despite getting millions of fans overnight.

Netizens also applauded Neeraj for his heartwarming interaction with the little girl. “I just love the way he treats children, no show off in front of camera, just treat like a true gentleman," said one user. Another user praised Neeraj for not letting fame get into his head.

Here are some of the lovely reactions.

Neeraj brought home India’s first athletics gold medal in Olympics on August 7 when he threw the javelin at a distance of 87.58 metres. He became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Earlier this week, Neeraj was nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Formerly known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, it is the highest sporting honour in India.

