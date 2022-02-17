Little Girl Missing Since 2019 Rescued From Secret Room Under Staircase in New York

A girl who went missing two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, February 14, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York house. Paislee Shultis, who is now 6 years old, was reported missing from Cayuga Heights in July 2019. On Monday, she was found at a residence in Saugerties, which is about 45 miles south of Albany. The distance between the two locations is about 160 miles; Cayuga Heights is to the west of Saugerties. The police authorities received a tip regarding the whereabouts of the little one, following which they searched the house.

Officers found Paislee after an hour of searching in a makeshift room under a staircase, which led to the basement. The Independent reported that detective Erik Thiele found something odd about the staircase and saw a blanket after flashing light between the steps.

They further used a halligan tool to remove several of the wooden steps, after which the detectives saw a pair of tiny feet. “After removing several more steps, the child and her abductor were discovered within. The space was small, cold, and wet," The Independent quoted Saugerties Police as saying. The police further assured that the paramedics examined the little one and after determining her to be in good health, she was returned to her legal guardian.

Previously, the police had searched the property where Paislee was found several times, but the residents had “denied any knowledge of the little girl’s whereabouts." This time around, while the authorities were permitted limited access into the residence to look around for the child, by both Kirk Shultis Sr and Kirk Shultis Jr, knowing the child and her abductor were hidden within the house and will not be found.

Kirk Shultis Jr and Kirk Shultis Sr have been charged with felony custodial interference in the first degree and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Kimberly Cooper was the third one to get charged for Paislee’s disappearance. She was remanded to custody on a warrant issued by Ulster County Family Court. On the other hand, Kirk Shultis Jr and Kirk Shultis Sr were released on their own recognizance. All three have been given police protection.

