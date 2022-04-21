Little Girl Practicing Her Introduction for First Day at School Will Make You Go 'Aww'

The declining trend in the daily COVID-19 cases has come as a blessing for all, especially for the kids who can start going to school again. Amidst this lot, there is also a section of kids who are joining school for the first time in their lives and it makes them completely new and nervous about the environment. Something similar happened to little girl, whose video is making rounds on the internet. Now, the first day of school demands kids to introduce themselves in the class, which can be very scary for some, and the only way to overcome the nervousness is through continuous practice. That is exactly what this cute viral video shows wherein little girl Harley Mae can be seen practicing her introduction to overcome her anxiety.

Time and again, the internet has brought forth the videos of little kids, who either end up amusing the netizens with their skills and talents or force the viewers to keep watching the video on loop. We assure you that the video featuring Harley Mae will bring a huge smile to your face. The video shows Harley, who is hanging her adorable little school bag on her shoulders, standing in front of a glass door and continuously repeating, “Hi, I’m Harley" while looking at her reflection in the glass. The video was posted by an Instagram page named harleys world, which is completely devoted to Harley, with the caption, “Hi, I‘m Harley!" There is also text inserted in the video that helps the viewers understand what exactly she is doing. The text read, “Harley practicing her intro before she enters her classroom."

The page that is dedicated to Harley has shared countless photos and videos of her, who also appears to be a fashion icon. Interestingly, this cute little girl has a massive Instagram fan following of more than 48 thousand followers. Needless to say, this latest video has won millions of hearts on the internet. So far, it has been viewed over 885 thousand times and has garnered more than 148 thousand likes. One user wrote, “This is so cuteee I wanna give her a hug". Another wrote, “Awwwww hope Harley had a great day at school and made friends!"

What are your views about this video of Harley Mae?

