Little Girl Shares Fist Full of Savoury, Hailed for 'Big Heart' Gesture

Children show the purest forms of human emotions and qualities, be it happiness, love, sadness, or benevolence. An example of this fact is a clip that shows a little girl with a big heart.

The video shows little children, including some dressed in school uniform, sitting in a line. Among the children is a girl who is seen eating out of a packet of savoury. The person shooting the video extends a hand asking the girl for some savoury. The gesture is immediately received by the girl who then shoves her hand in the packet and takes out a fist full of savoury.

The quantity that she was ready to give to the person was enough to leave little to nothing in the packet. As soon as she takes out her fist filled with savoury to give the person, the hand is seen gesturing a no. The person was overwhelmed after seeing the girl who was ready to share all of her food with the person.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Baby girl has a big heart." Watch the clip here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost 6,000 views and several netizens reacting to it. One user, seeing the kindness of the girl, wrote, “Wish the whole country would be like this."

Another user commented with a set of appreciative and loving emojis.

Kids always end up winning hearts online for their innocence and genuineness. For instance, another video that went viral on social media shows a small kid apologising to his class teacher. The kid is seen apologising in a manner that is warming hearts online. He tries to console his teacher that he won’t be mischievous and is seen hugging and kissing his teacher in efforts to repent.

