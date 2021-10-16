Little Girl Takes Airport Officer's Permission to Hug Aunt, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Let’s take a moment to thank social media for introducing us to some of the cutest videos in this world. This treasure of such viral clips has the power to leave a smile on our faces even on the roughest days. And if you are someone who enjoys such clips on the internet, we have something for you. It's a video of a little girl and her cute request which we are certain that no one could have turned down. The clip which was shared by Twitter user Kaptan Hindostan shows a little girl walking up to an airport security personnel and requesting permission to say goodbye to her aunt. After getting the nod, the girl runs towards her aunt and hugs her before the flight's boarding.

"She asked the officer for permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport," read the caption shared along with this adorable clip.

Since being posted online on October 14, this video has received over 6 lakh views with 65 thousand likes on the microblogging site. As expected, the reply to the video was flooded with mushy comments for the girl's cuteness. Posting his reply, a user wrote, "This is so cute, please"

The clip struck the right emotional chords and left the netizens overwhelmed. "My God this is so emotional and loving, Sorry I am not crying someone is cutting onions in my room," wrote a user in his reaction.

Few users pointed that the incident appeared to have taken place at the Hamad International Airport, Qatar. From calling the clip the best thing on the internet to appreciating the girl’s parent for imparting the right manners, Twitterati shared all sorts of comments for the video.

This video is a reminder that kids might understand the complex situation of the grown-up world but when it comes to expressing their emotions and love, they do a lot better than grown-ups can.

What do you think about this video?

