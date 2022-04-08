Little Girl's Delightful Reactions to Science Experiments Will Make Your Heart Melt

A recent video that is going viral shows a little girl named Arlo Blue, trying out small science experiments which can be easily carried out at home. The best part about the video is her reaction after each experiment. Kids love to try out new things and that can be seen in the expression that she gives. “Toddlers are hands-on learners so it’s important that they are provided with opportunities to support their natural curiosity and intellectual development," read the caption of the video. The girl is seen with beakers in front of her. The beakers contain colourful liquid and just when something happens, the little one says “wow."

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 30K likes. “This is brilliant! If you don’t mind me asking how old is your daughter? Just trying to set age appropriate expectations for my son," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Goodness my heart can’t take it. she is adorable. oh wow."

Another video which has gone viral shows a 70-year-old man being given a huge surprise on his 70th birthday by his family members. The surprise included his group of friends that have been around for about 60 years.

The video shows the man entering the house on his birthday to find all of his family members standing in front of him. As he climbs the stairs and looks to his right, he finds his childhood friends standing in the gallery to celebrate his birthday. The man breaks into tears and goes to hug each and every friend of his with great enthusiasm.

The video captioned – “SURPRISE 70TH BIRTHDAY: my dad being surprised by his friends (of around 60 year friendships) and his family. He was so surprised, happy, and teary eyed. Such a blessing to be in this space and share this experience for my [dad’s] 70th birthday."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.