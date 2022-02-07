'Little Pushpa': Toddler Mimicking Allu Arjun’s 'Srivalli' Step is Pure Joy

Social media is currently flooded with content that features a song that has redefined the definition of viral. Pushpa’s song Srivalli, a 2021 release sung by Sid Sriram, has taken the internet by storm as everybody is trying to hop on the trend and nail the hook step of the song.While many are trying to construct and concoct content that fosters the viral song, a video that recently graced the internet features a natural who nailed Allu Arjun’s hook step in Srivalli. This natural dancer is not a professional but a toddler who still has walks around in nappies.

The video shows the toddler performing in front of a television screen, which has Allu Arjun’s song Srivalli playing on it. As the song progresses, the toddler aligns the body and tries to copy the sliding hook step. After looking at the video, there is no denying that the little one did an amazing job.

The video was launched by netizens on various social media platforms. Here, we bring you one that was shared on Twitter and was titled, ‘Youngest fan of Pushpa, a.k.a, Allu Arjun.’ Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 7000 likes and has been viewed by roughly 1.18 lakh people. Netizens gushed over the clip showcasing the toddler acing the steps that have taken over the internet. Compliments such as ‘sweet’ and ‘cute’ accumulated as rapidly as views on the video did.

One user posted a video of her 20-month-old daughter in the subsequent tweets. Watch:

One user wrote, “Little Pushpa."

Here are some other reactions to the video as well.

The viral song featured in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise. The movie starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors. The song that has now crossed 16 crore views on YouTube was written by Chandrabose and was composed into tunes by Devi Sri Prasad.

