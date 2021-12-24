Live Lung Transported to Hospital With Delhi Police’s Green Corridor in 16 Minutes

The South District Traffic police in Delhi created a green corridor on December 22 covering the 20 km journey to deliver an organ. The journey from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to a health facility in Saket was covered in just 16 minutes. The live lungs, which were delivered to the hospital, had to be transplanted within a time frame of seven to eight hours. Facilitating the transport, a green corridor was made in rush hour with the help of Delhi traffic police to cover the distance from IGI airport to a hospital in Saket. For this, the traffic police allowed the ambulance carrying the vital organ to go above the speed limit while also pausing all the traffic signals for it so that it can reach the recipient on time. Police also reduced the congestion on the route and ensured that the vehicle does not lose precious time.

Reportedly, the vehicle carrying the live lungs left the airport at 10:40 am and covered nearly 20 km to reach the hospital at 10:56 am. With the help of the green corridor, the time for the journey was cut down to just 16 minutes which can take even up to an hour.

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic police also shared a video on its Twitter handle which was shot from inside the ambulance carrying the organ. In the video, the ambulance could be seen moving at high speeds while a Delhi police jeep paved the way for it. “Green Corridor Opens The Door To Life", a text in the video read.

The video was widely shared on Twitter where people hailed the traffic police for facilitating the crucial process and helping give a new lease of life to someone.

“Salute to all Delhi traffic police staff," wrote one user.

“Salute to the men and women in Khaki," wrote another.

What do you have to say?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.