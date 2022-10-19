LizTrussPM Trends on Twitter As Speculations of UK's Third Woman PM Resigning Surface

The internet is hooked onto a virtual race. If you thought it featured Formula one cars or ripped athletes, your guess is wrong. The most notable participant in this race is the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. This comes in as she received immense backlash due to the announcement of a tax-slashing ‘mini-budget’ that rattled the country’s financial markets. As an aftermath, UK Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was fired. As always, netizens had their own opinions. #LizTrussPM went trending on Twitter as people speculated if UK’s third woman PM will resign after weeks of economic turmoil.

However, Truss remained silent for three days. According to an AFP report, she declined to answer questions about the recent climbdown from the Labour party. “We have this utter vacuum. Where is the Prime Minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her shadow," Labour leader Keir Starmer said. Truss took over office from Boris Johnson on September 5. She had a cost-of-living crisis, a recession, and industrial unrest to deal with. Barely over a fortnight in office, her government released a mini-budget, announcing huge tax cuts and a price freeze. The unfunded tax cuts rattled the economy and the pound plunged. Suffice it to say that the economy did not take kindly to Truss’ plans, and she came under intense pressure.

Meanwhile, earlier, Daily Star, a UK tabloid made a tweet that had the internet chuckling. The tweet asked, “Which wet lettuce will last longer?" and featured a live video where next to a photo frame of the de facto head of the UK is a lettuce head. At some point in the video, the Daily Star team put googly eye stickers, and then a wig on the vegetable. The tabloid’s Twitter handle also dropped a link for a YouTube live video where the two heads are on camera, apparently, till either the lettuce or Truss gives up.

