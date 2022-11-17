Lizzo Sends Surprise Gift to Fan Who Made TikTok Video Asking to Borrow Her Dress

Lizzo’s warm gesture to an author is winning praise online. Atlanta-based writer, poet, and essayist Aurielle Marie had made a video on TikTok last month, requesting the popstar to lend them her iconic 2022 Emmys dress. Aurielle had been chosen as one of Out 100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of the year and wanted to borrow Lizzo’s dress for the ceremony in New York, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“I can’t find anything that is big b**ch and red carpet ready," they explained in their TikTok asking Lizzo to borrow her iconic 2022 Emmys dress. “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**ch in the room and all the scrutiny that comes with that. The audacity that you’ve marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself," they said in the TikTok video.

They requested to borrow the Emmys dress because it’s their favourite, and said they were making the TikTok video because you never know what might end up happening. Turns out they were right.

Lizzo’s gift to Marie arrived just on time. While she didn’t send the exact big, tulle Emmys dress, she sent the dress that she wore during the 2019 American Music Awards. But that was not all. She sent a seamstress to ensure that the dress could be fitted according to Marie’s body.

“Y’all. So Lizzo… THEE Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine #out100 gala. It was supposed to come in Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York. It’s GORGEOUS. LIKE???????? I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU!" Marie wrote on Twitter.

Marie thanked Lizzo profusely for the gesture and even burst into happy tears.

