Loco Pilot Halts Train For Alwar's Famous Kachori, 5 People Suspended

A locomotive pilot landed himself in trouble when he halted the train without authorisation and took delivery of Kachori. A video of the incident went viral, leaving everyone in splits, and eventually resulting in the suspension of five officials. A video from Alwar, Rajasthan, is going viral on social media. The footage is said to be from the Daudpur crossing, some 500 meters from the Alwar junction. According to reports, such occurrences are frequent. While the Bhivani-Mathura passenger stops to change engines, the loco pilot uses the opportunity to satisfy his taste buds.

To everyone’s amazement, in the video that went viral, the loco pilot was seen halting the train engine at a railway crossing. Following that, a man was spotted casually approaching the engine and handing him a plastic bag containing Alwar’s famed Khasta Kachori.

Because of the loco pilot’s reckless behaviour, the crossing gates had to be lowered, and people on both sides were forced to wait for the train to depart. Meanwhile, someone recorded the entire episode and shared it on social media.

After the video clip drew the condemnation of the railways’ division, the authorities investigated and took action against the offenders. Five people have been suspended, notably the station superintendent, two loco pilots, and two gatemen.

A similar occurrence was reported a few months ago in Pakistan when a loco pilot halted the train to grab some yoghurt. An intercity rail going from Lahore to Karachi came to a halt near Kahna railway station. The helper of the locomotive’s driver was observed carrying a plastic bag after getting some yoghurt and heading back to the engine.

However, once the video went viral, Azam Khan Swati, the Federal Minister for Railways, took notice of the situation, and the train driver and his helper were removed from duty for stopping at an unannounced location.

