Logan Paul Destroyed 15 Nintendo Game Boys in Resin and Twitter Schooled Him

Logan Paul loves being at the center of controversies. He has been severely reprimanded for insensitivity and lack of ethics in his videos. Now, the popular social media star is back with another video, and Twitter users are not happy about it. Logan can be seen immersing 15 pieces of Nintendo gaming consoles in epoxy resin. Before we could overcome the horror of this act, he covered them with more resin. He then puts all the game boys in a metal pokemon frame. Logan uploaded the video on his Twitter account with the caption, “First epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop".

Advertisement

He posted another tweet writing in the caption that the table also lights up and changes the color.

The American vlogger may have found it amusing, but netizens, especially Nintendo fans, don’t seem to share the same point of view. A user criticised him saying that he could have used all custom shells and button replacements without any electronics in them. According to the user, destroying the hardware is wrong at many levels.

Another user lambasted the vlogger saying that he could have used the games as Christmas gifts.

Advertisement

The amount of rage and anger people have felt can be gauged from this tweet. According to the user, those 15 game boys were his childhood desires. He found the vlogger’s act disrespectful to those 15 pieces of gaming history.

One user expressed that Logan could have used non-functioning game boys for his tabletop. He said that now when game boys are not being produced anymore, what was the need to ruin them.

However, some people took an easy-going attitude. This person was not at all bothered by the act. He wrote that why are people getting mad at plastic. According to him, the games are of prime importance and they have been digitally preserved.

What do you have to say about this act by Logan Paul?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.