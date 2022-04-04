Logan Paul Makes WWE Debut Wearing the Most Expensive Pokemon Card Worth Rs 45 Crore

American YouTuber and amateur fighter Logan Paul made an unmissable entry into the WWE WrestleMania on Saturday. The 27-year-old social media influencer was spotted flaunting a rare and the most expensive Pokémon card as he entered the wrestling ring on Saturday. Paul sported a $6million (approx Rs 45 crore) Pokémon card, which happens to be the world’s most expensive Pokémon card. As he entered the arena, the YouTuber wore an ultra-rare Pikachu graphic card around his neck along with a Wolverine-inspired black and yellow attire and black shades.

According to the Guinness World Records, Paul acquired the Pikachu card in Dubai on July 22 last year, breaking the record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale. The report shared by Guinness World Records also mentioned that to obtain the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, Paul exchanged a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card which was worth $1.2 million (Rs 9.6 crore) that he had purchased from renowned sports card collector Matt Allen in Como, Italy.

To show off his recent prized possession, the social media personality made his WWE wrestling debut over the weekend at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The YouTuber teamed up with The Miz for a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Paul said, “The Pikachu Illustrator is one of the rarest and most highly coveted Pokémon cards in the world. Only 39 were given out to Illustration contest winners in 1998, and this was a purchase for the only one in the world that has been graded a perfect 10."

Netizens are also reacting to Paul’s latest Pokémon card. One of the users commented, “That man is wearing a mansion around his neck. Sheesh."

Another user termed it a “Big flex." For one user, Paul’s Pikachu card was “pretty dope. Ain’t gonna lie."

Following the match, Paul was presented with an official Guinness World Records certificate for owning the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale.

