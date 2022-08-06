Logic-Defying Scene From Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Goes Viral

Some logic-defying scenes in Indian TV shows can never fail to make viewers laugh. Recently, a viral throwback footage from the Hindi soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has made the audiences drop every ounce of rationality that makes for a credible storyline. The viral video features a scene between the characters Radha (an antagonist played by Bhavini Purohit) and Gopi (the main protagonist played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee).

During the successful run of the show, the character Radha incited heinous plans and created massive troubles, leaving no stone unturned to defeat Gopi. However, in the viral scene, Gopi saves Radha from getting burnt by an ironing machine. But what makes netizens question the scenes is the illogical turn of events that take place builds up and sums ups the incident.

The video begins with busy Radha ironing clothes inside her room. In the next second, she receives a call on her mobile phone which appears to be placed right opposite the hot ironing machine. It is shown that Radha is so immersed in her work that she mistakes the hot machine for her phone and is about to place it near her chin.

Gopi being the idol bahu saves the day. Just as the hot iron nears Radha’s face, Gopi places her hand between the machine and her cheek to protect the former. She immediately yells at Radha and asks her to be careful.

Upon watching the video, a barrage of netizens asked in what world can a person mistake their phone for an iron machining because both are different in shapes and sizes. If at all it is to be believed that the mistake does happen, the viewers further asked how was Gopi unharmed by the hot iron.

A netizen responded, “The mistake is understandable but when Gopi put her hand to save the girl why did her hand not burn." Another joked, “Now that’s some iron deficiency". A section of the internet added their own funny anecdote to the scenes and wrote, “Woh istree hai woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai" and “Istree kal ana." Watch the viral scene below:

The viral footage from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has raked over 1 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

