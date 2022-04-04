London Library Gets Antique Book Back 50 years Later With a Cheeky Note

Being a defaulter at libraries is not an uncommon thing. However, being a defaulter for not returning a book for nearly 50 years is quite rare in our opinion. The library at the City, University of London witnessed such a case where a defaulter, who preferred concealing his identity, returned a book 50 years after he took it. The peculiar borrower also left a note for the librarian inside the book with instructions to not throw the book now that it is finally back in the collection. The book, a Latin, 1875 edition of a comedy play called ‘Querolus,’ was due to be returned in 1974 and after 48 years was mailed back to the library at the UCL.

The note accompanying the book read, “Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please do not just throw it out now that I have taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now." The note continues and contains suggestions for places this book can find a shelf, if not the UCL library.

Suzanne Traue, the librarian at UCL returned to the campus after working from home for 18 months and spotted the book on her desk. “To be honest, my first thought when I saw the padded envelope was, ‘Oh no, not another one’," Suzanne said while mentioning the frequency of lost books appearing at her desks without a note to evade fines, reported Evening Standard.

She added, “I was pleasantly surprised to discover that his book came with a note, but I think my jaw may literally have dropped when I read it." Calculating the fine that the defaulter would have to pay on not returning the book since 1974, the amount came out to be at £1,254, or roughly Rs 1.2 lakh.

