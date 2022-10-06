London Restaurant Wants to Hire a 'Grape Feeder', Perks Will Make You Apply for Job

You might have heard of many weird jobs out there that sound easy and make you wonder if your current job is worth everything you are giving it. Others are just so bizarre that you wouldn’t even imagine being paid for such tasks. One such job — the position of “grape feeder" — has surfaced on the internet. The position not only offers great compensation but also perks that would tempt you to apply for the job.

Posted by Caprice Holdings Group of Restaurants on Instagram, the caption for the job post read, “We’re hiring London’s first grape feeder ahead of the Bacchanalia’s opening this year in the heart of Mayfair. Offering an immersive experience, Bacchanalia will be a celebration of exceptional Greek and Italian cuisine, exquisite wines, and exuberant revelry."

The New York Post reported that after a full-page advertisement of the job was posted in the UK’s Sunday Times on October 2, Bacchanalia quickly saw several job seekers applying for the post. The one-of-a-kind position demanded workers have “gorgeous hands" and a “basic grasp of Greek and Latin" as well, according to the “help wanted" ad.

The perks included a regular manicure, wine and the finest food according to the parent company Caprice. A tweet by TV writer Carl Kinsella read, “I think it’s safe to say that society is doing pretty well".

Another user tweeted- “Hang on, is this a parody? Serious question."

A third user Tom Pashby tweeted humorously, “A Roman slave is currently turning in their grave knowing that they were London’s first grape feeder circa AD50."

Bacchanalia is owned by the parent company Caprice, whose owner is Richard Caring. The luxury restaurant group includes outlets such as Balthazar and Sexy Fish, both of which are in London.

Would you apply for the job, given its perks and remuneration?

