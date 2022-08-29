London Woman Starts Stuffing McDonald’s Burgers in Her Dress While Quarrelling With Staff

A restaurant belonging to the McDonald’s chain in Lewisham, South-east London, recently witnessed a bizarre incident where a woman, while arguing with the restaurant staff, started stuffing her dress with burgers.

The visual, caught on a video amid a loud ruckus, shows a woman, wearing a white dress, arguing with the McDonald’s staff. The customer seems to be disgruntled about something, due to which, she starts quarrelling with the staff at the restaurant.

Following this, the argument reaches a point where the woman storms into the kitchen and starts stuffing burgers in her dress. Other customers are baffled to see the events that were unfolding in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the staff is asking her to leave the store but the woman seems to not budge. Following a few exchanges of profanity, the woman again goes up to the kitchen and puts a few more burgers in her dress. Take a look at the video here:

That is when a female manager appears and interjects the tussle happening between the woman and the employee of the fast-food restaurant. The woman then agrees to stop and talk to the manager who arrived on the scene. The manager took her outside for a further discussion. The woman exits the restaurant, with the burgers still in her bra.

Addressing the incident, the video of which is now going viral on the internet, a spokesperson for the fast-food chain, said, “ This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our restaurants. We would like to thank our restaurant team for handling the incident in a calm and professional manner,” reported Mirror.

While in Lewisham it was just one person, in Nottingham city, a McDonald&rsquo’s restaurant was stormed by not ten, not twenty, but fifty people who stole food and drinks from the fast-food joint. Treating it as a commercial burglary, the police have not reported any arrests in the matter.

