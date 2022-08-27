London Zoo Kicks Off Annual Weigh-In to Record Animals’ Vital Statistics

ZSL London Zoo kicked off its annual animal weigh-in on August 25. It records the vital statistics of the animals. Penguins, squirrel monkeys and camels were some of the first ones which have gotten checked so far. The week-long process will entice nearly 15,000 animals to hop onto scales in order to be weighed and have their measurements taken, news agency AFP reported.

In a video shared by AFP on Twitter, several penguins come to the shores and step on to a weighing machine as a zoo worker lures them with food. Among them is also the Humboldt penguin chick Bobby who was hatched at the Zoo in April. It was his first weigh-in.

Later, the Sumatran tigress Gaysha was seen climbing a giant vertical measuring scale. She did this only eight weeks after giving birth to three critically endangered tiger cubs. The little ones will be weighed for the first time since their birth in June. The keepers evaluate that they would have already grown four times in size. Their first health checkup will give vets and keepers a good signal on how they are doing.

To measure the growth of the brain coral, the Seasonal Aquarium Keeper Colette Gibbings took a dive into the Tiny Giants aquarium. The water animal also comes among the zoo’s critically endangered species.

The troop of Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys at the zoo was motivated to get onto the scales by the keepers with offerings of delicious treats. Camel keeper Mick Tiley tempted domestic Bactrian camel Noemie onto her weigh-board. She is the heaviest animal at the Zoo.

ZSL London Zoo has got nearly 15,000 animals and it doesn’t weigh them all in a single day according to Daniel Simmonds, the Deputy Operations Manager at the zoo. They manage to weigh all of their animals in a process that lasts a week. The animals are then logged in to an international system that allows all zoos around the world to share their information.

“It gives us a chance to know, for example, has an animal lost a lot of weight very suddenly, do our vets need to intervene or equally, has a female animal perhaps gained a lot of weight very rapidly, which could indicate pregnancy," Daniel said.

He also added that it is important to keep all the weights logged so that they are able to collaborate with other zoos and conservation organisations for sharing the data online.

