London Zoo Puts Out Conservation Message by Putting Leather Bag in Crocodile Enclosure

Intending to put out a stark conservation message, London Zoo has put a brown crocodile handbag in one of its enclosures, as a strict warning against the illegal wildlife trade. This came to light after a visitor was taken aback, by finding a leather bag instead of an animal in the display, and he went on to tweet a picture of the same. The tweet, which was posted on August 1, has garnered a lot of attention on the internet. It revealed that the enclosure was supposed to have a Siamese crocodile, which is a critically endangered species of predatory reptiles and is native to countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Shockingly, in the past 75 years, more than 80 per cent of Siamese crocodiles have disappeared. The display was supposed to feature this freshwater crocodile, but instead of the animal, a large brown handbag made from crocodile skin was sitting in the centre of the glass container. The picture revealed that the world’s oldest scientific zoo, which is found within Regent’s Park in the UK capital, had even placed a placard in front of the enclosure to inform the visitors about the reptile’s slow extinction from the earth. While jibing at the human consequences, the placard read, “This bag used to be found swimming in slow-moving rivers and streams across Southeast Asia and Indonesia."

It added, “Over the last 75 years more than 80% of Siamese crocodiles have disappeared. Many, like this one, were hunted for their skins as part of the illegal wildlife trade." The zoo is being widely appreciated for its actions. One user commented, “This is art. We need more unexpected activism from “normal" places like this. Even though usually, the zoo has some sort of conservation connection, this level of “shock" is". However, in conversation with the Huffington Post UK, the Zoological Society of London revealed that the display has been there for several years, but it only got fame overnight after the picture of the same was tweeted and went viral.

The Huffington Post quoted the curator of the reptiles and amphibians at ZSL London Zoo, Ben Tapley as saying, “The handbag, made from the skin of a Critically Endangered Siamese crocodile, was confiscated at a UK airport, and given to ZSL London Zoo to use for educational purposes." He added, “We made this exhibit, within ZSL London Zoo’s Reptile House, to draw visitors’ attention to the devastating impact the Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) is having on species around the world."

