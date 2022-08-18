Long Queues Seen Outside Dublin Apartment as Housing Crisis Engulfs Ireland

Visuals giving a crystal-clear insight into the Ireland housing crisis recently surfaced on social media. Pictures and a video from an open house in Dublin were shared by a user named Conor Finn, who was one of the people seeking tenancy.

A long queue outside the apartment is visible with people, as per Finn, waiting for hours to see the apartment. The rental property is one of the very few available spaces in the capital city of Ireland. Sharing a picture of the long queue, Finn, in the caption, wrote, “This is what a house viewing now consists of in Dublin. Over 100 people are waiting in line for a rental property."

In the following tweet, Finn shared another video an hour later, claiming the queue had “no movement" even after an hour. Finn finally gave up but could see more people joining the queue.

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 35,000 impressions. “One of the worst crimes of the Neo-liberal order of the last 40 or so years was to turn homes into investment commodities," one user wrote.

“Increasingly obvious that the ‘free market’ cannot provide basic necessities," wrote another.

One user said, “This should not be the norm."

“This is so depressing that so many people have to go through this to have somewhere to live," wrote another.

The housing crisis in Ireland is being touted as the “longest and most severe," in the country’s history. Various housing campaigners and officials are suggesting methods to solve the issue. Many are pushing the 1973 Kenny report, which is a collection of measures that the government must implement. It is believed that doing so will bring the housing cost by roughly 30 percent and also provide some degree of protection to the renters, reported Irish Mirror.

