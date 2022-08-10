Long Weekend Memes are Helping Twitter Unwind Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day

A long weekend is coming up with a dash of festivity: Raksha Bandhan on August 11, followed by Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then Independence Day. These memes could help you unwind as you put up your feet for a few golden leisurely days. But if you, like too many in this country, won’t be getting leaves off work over some of these days, or might have an exam coming up, then you’d be glad to see how many people are in commiseration with you.

Shoutout to all the social media managers and graphic designers with pesky clients out there. Some people also hinted that they might just get really sick on the Friday that threatens to put a dampener in the middle of the long weekend. In fact, something of a trend could be seen emerging. Petition to declare August 12 ‘National Sick Leave Day’?

In an overworked society attaching undue importance to the “hustle", the “grind" is often celebrated even as the hustlers border on burnout. This work culture has long been criticised on various fronts. A long weekend could potentially give one the break they need to recover from the constant stress of work, school or education.

Unfortunately, the long weekend would only be for a privileged few, and daily wagers, gig workers and such other individuals may not be dreaming of respite right now.

