Looking For Ghana: Calcutta High Court Launches Investigation to Find Missing Pig

Ghana has been missing for four months, and a police case has been registered in the case. One section of those who love him have alleged that the police have been negligent in searching for Ghana. Another section has approached the Calcutta High Court. The court on Friday directed the police to conduct a high level enquiry in the matter. The role of the investigative officer who was looking into the case will be investigated and if found guilty, the court has directed for action to be taken.

Who is Ghana? He is a pig who used to roam around Kalyani court. Loved by one and all, his disappearance has disturbed many. People who live near the court alleged that some people were seen taking Ghana away forcefully. The pig used to stay in Kalyani court for several years and during the pandemic-induced lockdown, too, Ghana had gone missing at one point.

However, that time, he had returned. This time, people have expressed apprehensions that Ghana may have been abducted. Advocates of Kalyani court were very fond of Ghana and they were the ones who took the initiative to lodge a missing diary. The decision of reaching out to the high court was also their idea.

Justice Shampa Sarkar listened to the case on Friday and gave direction to the SP of Ranaghat to form an investigative team and search for Ghana.

