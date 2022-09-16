Looking For 'Peace' and 'Stability', This Saudi Man Married 53 Times in 43 Years

With the aim to find stability, a Saudi man claimed to marry 53 times in 43 years. He mentioned his decision was not for seeking personal pleasure but in the hopes of looking for peace and stability.

Abu Abdullah, 63, told Saudi-owned media company MBC that his first marriage was at the age of 20 and his then-wife was six years older than him. Nicknamed “Polygamist of the century", the man revealed the shortest out of his 53 marriages lasted only a single night.

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children," he said. “But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision."

This decision did not resolve his search for a woman that could make him happy. According to Gulf News, Abdullah stated that as problems began between his two wives, he decided to marry for a third and fourth time and eventually divorced his first two wives.

He also claimed to have treated all his wives fairly and admitted that even though most of his wives were Saudi women, he had married foreign women too. To protect himself from vices when he stayed overseas during his business trips for three to four months, Abdullah married in foreign lands.

“Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever… Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one," Abdullah stated.

Despite his track record, Abdullah is now married to only one woman and has no plans of remarrying.

