Lord Bobby 'Attended' Vicky-Katrina's Wedding and This is What They Did to Him

The impending wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has grabbed a LOT of eyeballs with the public wanting to know many details regarding the celebrity nuptials that is all set to be held at the the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9. But not wanting to give much away to prying eyes, the rumoured couple has kept a lot of the preparations under wraps. However, several media reports have claimed that the couple has gone to great lengths to prevent anything from leaking out about their big day. So much so that some claim the couple have set secret codes, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), 100 bouncers and no contact with the outside world for their guests at the wedding! The hype about celebrity weddings is nothing new, but the super secrecy of what’s set to be a mega event was rather unprecedented and set the memes rolling. But now, we have found one person who seems to have gone and even come back from the wedding and seen everything first hand- But how?

‘Lord Bobby’ of course! He managed to fast forward to after the wedding day of the actors and shown us really how secretive the duo have been. Here’s the proof:

“Usne meri aankho mein kuch daal diya thaa. Main kuch nahi dekh sakta thaa." (He put something i my eyes. I couldn’t see a single thing).

Now with Lord Bobby confirming that things are indeed pretty serious at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, we suggest guests practice caution before they head for the wedding.

Okay, so before everyone starts to recuse themselves from the wedding (if you have an invitation, of course!), this one’s among one of many jokes that have been going around on social media regarding the couple’s wedding rituals. The video is actually from a scene in the 2007 Bollywood film ‘Apne’, which stars brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol alongside their father Dharmendra. Incidentally, the movie also featured the bride-of-the-moment Katrina Kaif!

Now coming to the actual wedding preparations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, all seems to be set at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. Special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel.

