Lord Bobby Could Help Ukraine Amid Escalating Tension with Russia, Here is How

The Russia-Ukraine crisis might have world leaders worried, but very few know that Lord Bobby had already showed how to hoodwink Russian soldiers in the 2012 Bollywood film ‘Players’. A clip shared by ‘Bobbywood’ on Twitter shows Bobby Deol successfully creating a smoke screen over the windows of a train packed with Russian soldiers. As a result of this, the train is diverted to a track that Lord Bobby wants. The clip has netizens praising Lord Bobby’s prescience and style.

“Throwback to the time when Lord Bobby singlehandedly deceived the Russian Army."

Advertisement

Fans agreed that Lord Bobby clearly showed the way.

“There is always a Bobby clip relevant as per the current affairs."

“All Bobby clips are messages about the future of our universe. When the clips end, heat death of the universe begins."

“My sources are saying that Ukraine is already in contact with him. He could be an asset for them in the prevailing situation with Russia."

Advertisement

“Ofcourse there a Bobby clip for the present conflict."

Even though the actor hasn’t had a lot of hit films of late, the various futuristic scenes that he did ages ago are managing to keep him relevant on social media. We are, in fact, speaking about the Lord Bobby memes that are, for some reason, a thing. If not for them, we’d never know how shockingly prescient Bobby Deol’s movies had been. his movie repertoire includes ones that supply memes to keep Twitter going for days, like Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. He had made his Bollywood debut in Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. However, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, a suspense thriller, was considered his breakthrough role. Here we take you through all the times Bobby Deol proved that he is a time traveller; source: “trust me bro".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.