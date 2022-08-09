Lord Bobby is at it again. As the heroic doer of things before doing of said things was cool, Lord Bobby is currently bringing the nation pride over at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sure, we’re all in awe of the incredible athletes who are keeping up India’s winning streak at Birmingham, but Lord Bobby isn’t participating in any one category.

He’s participating in a variety of games. The results should come in anytime now. Till then, enjoy watching him play everything from basketball, relay races to boxing.

This is no surprise as we’re dealing with Lord Bobby here. Everyone knows he’s from the future. What is the connection between Bobby Deol and Spiderman? Our first thought would be ‘nothing’ but that’s not true. Before Tom Holland’s cheeky little Spiderman sprang into the scene, it was Lord Bobby solemnly going around saving humanity.

When Apple announced iOS 14, the new operating system for iPhones back in June 2020, there was a lot of social media chatter around the tech-giant taking heavy “inspirations" from its rival Google Android. The real inspiration, obviously, had been Lord Bobby all along.

Yesterday, India’s ‘Golden Girl’ PV Sindhu brought pride to the nation once again as she clinched gold in the women’s singles badminton event at the Commonwealth Games. The ace Indian shuttler defeated Canada’s Michelle Li with her feat, as she romped to a 2-0 straight sets win over her opponent. Congratulations poured in for Sindhu.

Sindhu’s victory adds to the stream of success that the country has been seeing at Birmingham. She was one of the many athletes winning medals at the event. Lord Bobby, of course, is notable among them.

