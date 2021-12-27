Lord Edge to Alien: Elon Musk's Wildest Tweets From 2021

Elon Musk is not less than a cult figure anymore, be it the vast number of his followers or his opposers. The influence of his Twitter presence is so much that his e-vehicle manufacturer company Tesla Motors uses Musk’s personality as a branding tool. Sometimes, his tweets move the shares of Tesla on exchanges and at other times, his tweets make an obscure joke cryptocurrency – dogecoin – shoot up to the moon and massively influence bitcoin prices. And when Musk is just feeling like it, he also trolls and shoots bizarre theories. So, now that the year is wrapping up, it might be a good time to look at his wildest tweets that gave spice to his fans and critics.

>Lord Edge

Advertisement

Displaying his thing for trolling people on Twitter, in November, Musk changed his name on the microblogging platform to ‘Lord Edge’ and his location to ‘Trollheim.’ Musk did this after he made a reply in poor taste to US Senator Ron Wyden. Wyden has proposed ‘Billionaire Income Tax’ after Musk was taking a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stocks because he had made much money from unrealised gains to avoid tax.

>Alien

In one of his Tweets from August, the SpaceX CEO Musk said “of course" in response to a Twitter handle asking if Musk was an alien. The Twitter account, which goes by the name of Tesla Silicon Valley Club, had shared a clip from him talking about the famous question – “where are the aliens?" In the video, Musk says that some people think that he is an alien, which is not true.

Advertisement

>Hollow Earth and Donkey King

In April this year, Musk tweeted a bizarre theory, apparently aimed at flat-earthers. He wrote that the Earth was not flat but hollow and a donkey king lives there.

In the same thread, Musk said, “Obv" in response to being asked if he was an alien.

Advertisement

>Where are the aliens?

Continuing the search for aliens, Musk, in a tweet in March, presented his strongest argument against the existence of aliens. He tweeted a graph that showed despite the improvement in camera resolution over past years, the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) video still are found in the same old poor resolution, out of which it is hard to figure out what people are actually seeing.

>Tweeting on a Porcelain Throne

In one of his Tweets from November, Musk went a bit meta about his tweeting habits. He tweeted saying that at least half of the tweets he posted while he was on the toilet seat.

In 2022, what do you predict Musk will tweet about?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.