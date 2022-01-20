Lord Jagannath's Photo on KitKat Wrapper Sparks Twitter Outrage, Nestle India Apologises

Nestle India has been facing backlash on social media after the company included images of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on the wrapper of their product KitKat. A section of the Internet is miffed with this decision and has taken to social media to complain about the same. They are of the opinion that this hurts religious sentiments. A Twitter user claimed that since most people, after they are done eating KitKat chocolates, throw the wrappers in drains, roads and garbage bins and that's why, having pictures of gods like Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on those wrappers would mean demeaning them. Another user reiterated the statement while adding that though it was an honor to have the culture of Odisha represented on the cover of KitKat, it cannot be denied that people do discard the wrappers in dustbins or on roads after consuming the chocolate.

Following the controversy, Nestle India has issued an apology saying that it was not their intention to hurt religious sentiments or beliefs. The product with the packaging was launched by Nestle India last year and it had been withdrawn soon after.

In a tweet, the FMCG Company said that they wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing 'Pattachitra’ and that the government tourism website inspired the visual.

Recently, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) receives hundreds of complaints studied 1,759 complaints against 488 advertisements over the past three years and some broad trends or categories emerged as to what Indians found offensive. Advertisements that seemingly hurt religious sentiments formed another category. These included religious narratives that strayed from convention, or attempted to show non-traditional interpretations of religious practices. Making humorous content out of religious and cultural motifs, too, was found to be offensive. Also causing offence were ads that were perceived to have “crossed cultural boundaries". These were ads that attempted to subvert what’s considered sacred in Indian culture or tried to portray intergenerational relationships in an unconventional manner.

