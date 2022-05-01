Lord's Hosts First-ever Iftar Event, Prominent Cricketers Laud Gesture

The Lord’s Cricket ground, under the aegis of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), hosted the first-ever Iftar event, celebrating Ramadan. The event was held in the Long Room of the Lord’s Cricket Ground on April 21. The Lord’s Ground, which is often touted as the Home of Cricket, echoed with the calls of prayers and was a marvellous sight to behold. The main organiser for the event was Tameena Hussain, who works as a Service Desk Manager for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The board shared the video of the event on Twitter. Sharing the clip, ECB, in the caption wrote, “On Thursday, the ECB hosted an Iftar in the Long Room at Lord’s to celebrate Ramadan. The event brought together people from across the game to share a meal and open the fast of those practicing."

Many cricket personalities took cognisance of the moment and shared their bit of appreciation for ECB for setting examples of inclusion like no other. Pakistani left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, shared the clip and, in the caption, wrote, “Kudos to ECB for coming forward in reconnecting with the Muslim community."

Cricket commentator at BBC, Aatif Nawaz, shared the picture of Azeem Rafiq, honouring him for hosting an iftar event at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Azeem is a professional cricketer, who played for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Azeem, in 2020, gave an interview to ESPN Cricinfo, claiming the existence of “institutional racism" at the club he played for, which led him very close to committing suicide. What followed was a “formal investigation" by the club, which resulted in seven of Azeem’s total claims being upheld. The Azeem racism scandal led to many top officials and board members stepping down from their positions.

Azeem, too, acknowledged the honour on social media and shared a picture of him with journalist, George Dobell, from the event.

“I feel that this event was a true representation of how cricket can connect communities and improve lives and an example of everything this game should and can be," said Tameena, in a statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.