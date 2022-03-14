Lost Cat Reunites With Owner After 17 Long Years, Thanks to a Microchip

Reuniting with a pet you thought was lost for good is always a great feeling. And who better attest this fact than Kim Colliers, a woman in the UK who was reunited with her cat after 17 years. Kim had relocated from England to Midlothian, Scotland, and her cat Tilly had gone missing soon after she made the shift. Kim began by posting posters of the cat and kept updating the microchip details of the pet. She kept doing so even after two home relocations, with an almost obsessive drive to find Tilly

On Tuesday, she received a call from the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) asking if she had a cat named Tilly. This cat had been missing for years, and the 39-year-old was in absolute disbelief.

Talking to Daily Record, Kim said that she responded by saying that she had a cat named Tilly a very long time back. The officer responded by saying that they had her in the back of their van. “I was like ‘What’,” said Kim.

“It was a very odd feeling. I didn’t really know if I was coming or going. My world was turned upside down but in a good way,” Kim told the Daily Record.

Surprisingly, Tilly was discovered in the exact location where she had vanished. Someone who saw her and noticed that she was in desperate need of help alerted the SSPCA. Tilly isn’t very well and has a bladder tumour. She is now receiving palliative care at Pentland Veterinary Clinic, where Kim works.

Kim is hopeful that Tilly will be able to live out her last days at home with her two elderly cats. The vet nurse claims she had never heard of pets being reunited with owners after such a long separation. Kim eventually found her cat, because she meticulously updated her microchip information, and she now advises others who have lost pets to do the same.

