Lost Family Drives Car Right into Canal After Following Google Maps in Kerala

A family of four in Kerala followed Google Maps and it led them straight into disaster. Fortunately, they remained unharmed after their car plunged into a canal. The family had lost their way while driving and their car launched into a waterlogged area. Dr Soniya, her three-month-old daughter, mother Sosamma, and relative Anish, hailing from Kumbanad, had to be rescued by locals as their car drifted in the canal’s gushing water, reports The New Indian Express.

The canal is situated at Parachal near Kottayam. After falling into the waterlogged area, the car drifted downstream, caught in the currents. The incident occurred around at 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the family was returning to Kumbanad from Ernakulam.

Advertisement

The family could have been in serious trouble, as the car had already drifted 300 metres downstream by the time locals realised something was wrong and came to their aid. The family had raised an alarm as the car drifted, after which locals came and tied the car with a rope.

Kottayam police station house officer Anoop Krishna said that the debacle occurred when the family were passing through the Thiruvathukkal- Nattakom Cement junction bypass. The passengers were rescued by the locals before they could drown as the locals immediately swung into action.

An eyewitness, Sathyan K, said that when they had reached the place, the car was freely drifting downwards. In fact, it was such a close call for the unfortunate passengers that the front portion of the car had almost submerged in water. The passengers then contacted their family who came to pick them up.

This incident is testament to the fact that Google Maps directions can often be inaccurate and trusting them solely could spell trouble. Although this situation could have potentially taken an unfortunate turn, sometimes it also gives rise to bizarre situations. For instance, last year, one such incident happened with a man in Ghana’s capital Accra. While using Google Maps, he went on a secluded route and got lost in the bushes. Moments later, he got an instruction from the app to drive into a tree.

Advertisement

The man named Alfredo was driving around and vehemently following the directions given by Google Maps, got lost and found himself lost in the bushes. After some time, the application directed him to turn left, towards a path that led to nowhere but a mango tree.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here