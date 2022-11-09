'Love Across Border': Pakistani Man Gives Lift to Indian Family, Treats Them to Biryani

A Pakistani man and an Indian family have proven once again that borders between countries are manufactured and the common people of both countries don’t quite feel the much-hyped archrivalry. An Indian family visited Pakistan to attend their daughter’s tennis match in Islamabad. They said they had crossed the border with apprehension, but once they entered the neighbouring country, they were showered with love. They met a Pakistani man, one Tahir Khan, who gave the family a ride and in the process, struck up a cheerful conversation with them.

Khan said that when the family asked for a lift, he could tell that they were foreigners. He invited them into his car and welcomed them to Pakistan as guests. He wished them luck for the tennis match. When the Indian man told him that the family had gone there from Hyderabad, Khan asked them about Hyderabadi biryani and invited them to try the Pakistani version inspired by the dish. The two Indian girls who were set to play the match also said that they hadn’t expected to be shown so much love in Pakistan.

The video shared on Twitter also shows the family eating with Khan where the latter genially expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli. “I want my Indian friends & followers to watch this video… This is Pakistan in real," wrote the Twitter user who shared the video.

In a similar instance of love across the border, Shoaib Akhtar spoke to some Pakistani cricket fans standing outside his car and made a wholesome video with them.

The fans conveyed their wishes and prayers for the Pakistan cricket team, and also shared their suggestions for betterment. Just as Akhtar was about to sign off, the group of fans started enthusiastically pointing to their friend who turned out to be an SRK fan. On being asked, the fan began to flawlessly rattle off Shah Rukh’s dialogue from his iconic movie Baadshah.

