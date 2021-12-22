Love Across Borders: Karnataka Man Marries Vietnamese Girlfriend in Remote Village

They say love knows no boundaries, including those of language, religion and region. This turned true in the case of Pradeep Khandanavar from Karnataka and Quynh Tsang from Vietnam. Cupid struck and the couple married at a remote village in Karnataka’s Haveri. Pradeep works as a yoga instructor in Vietnam. He met Quynh four years ago there. They went from being colleagues to friends, then to lovers, and now husband and wife. Pradeep has been working in Vietnam for the past eight years. The couple did not face any opposition from parents. Once the couple started seeing each other, they conveyed it to their parents. The families readily agreed and wedding dates were finalised.

Advertisement

Quynh Tsang travelled to Ramatheerthahosakoppa village of Haveri district to get married. Dressed in traditional attire, she looked very much like the other women around her. Due to travel restrictions, her family could not join her, but her parents blessed the newlyweds via video call. The bride was received by the groom’s family with open arms. The couple will fly back to Vietnam soon.

The wedding menu had boondi, rotti, bhajji, sambar and other native delicacies that were relished by the guests. Everyone blessed the ‘videshi sose’ (foreign daughter-in-law) with a broad smile on their faces.

“We were in love. But I was not sure initially if she would agree to come down to my village to get married. But when I asked, she readily agreed and so did her parents. I am so glad that everything went well. She is eager to learn Kannada. Next time when we visit the family, she might speak to them in Kannada" said the happy groom.

“She seems like a nice lady. My son is happy. That’s all we want. If children are happy, every parent is happy. We couldn’t pronounce her name. We have christened her Preethi which means love. Wedding went really well" said Pradeep’s parents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.