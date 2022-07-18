'Love Cricket': Jonny Bairstow Gave Rishabh Pant a Bear Hug and Everyone Liked That

Jonny Bairstow, the cricketer who has changed the landscape of Test matches in England in recent times, was among the many who greeted Rishabh Pant after the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s sensational and unbeaten hundred helped India win the third and deciding ODI against the home team at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Bairstow, however, did not contend with a simple handshake. The English cricketer, aware of Pant’s talent and exploits, embraced the young gun with a bear hug.

For those who missed out on the exciting contest on Sunday, India were in dire straits, struggling at 72/4 at one stage while chasing England’s 260. It was Rishabh Pant (125*) and Hardik Pandya (71) who took it upon themselves to give their team a fighting chance. The duo stitched a pivotal partnership of 133 and later Pant ensured he smacked the winning runs to take his side home in a famous win.

Advertisement

Pant’s maiden ODI ton saw the Old Trafford crowd on its feet as handshakes were seen all around. It was then Bairstow gave the little dynamite a wholesome hug.

Advertisement

Earlier Reece Topley was back in business as he removed India’s top order just like the second match in Lord’s where he picked up six wickets. He accounted for Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, but his effort went in vain as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya combined for 133 run stand to bail India out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.