'Love Has No Boundaries': French Girl Marries Boy From Bihar’s Begusarai

We have often come across people who preach ‘love has no caste or religion’ but how many of them do actually work upon it? Recently, a story of an inter-racial wedding will restore all your faiths and beliefs. A French woman and an Indian man tied the knot in Bihar’s Begusarai. When the adorable pictures of their wedding surfaced on social media, the couple was showered with a lot of love from netizens. Mary Lori Herl, who is a resident of Paris, travelled all the way to India with her family to marry her boyfriend, Rakesh Kumar, who hails from Bihar. For the first time, the two met about six years ago, when Mary had visited Delhi. At that time, Rakesh worked as a tour guide in the national capital. During her stay in Delhi, the two fell in love and continued to be in touch even after Mary returned to her country.

Rakesh’s father, Ramchandra Sah told English Lokmat that around three years back, Rakesh had travelled to Paris and the two had started a textile business together. Meanwhile, the love between the two blossomed. When Mary expressed the desire to marry Rakesh to her parents, they had no objections. Enamoured by Indian civilization and culture, Mary wanted to get married as per the Indian traditions in Rakesh’s hometown, Begusarai. Giving priority to their daughter’s feelings, Mary’s parents, along with her, came all the way to India.

On Sunday, November 21, the lovebirds tied the knot as per the Indian Sanatan tradition. All Indian wedding rituals, from haldi to mehendi, were held. The wedding took place in the presence of a huge crowd of villagers, who had travelled from nearby villages to witness the inter-racial wedding. The day after the wedding, many relatives and villagers flocked for paying a visit to the foreign bride.

When the wedding pictures were circulated online, netizens were overwhelmed.

