Love Has No Boundaries! Pakistani Doctor Marries Hospital Staff Member

A person can conquer anything in the world with love and a Pakistani couple has just proven that. Their unique love story has gone viral on the internet and viewers are in awe of it.

Kishwar Sahiba, an MBBS, proposed to Shahzad, a housekeeping staff member of the same hospital.

The couple shared their unique love story on the famous YouTube Channel Mera Pakistan. While speaking to YouTuber Harish Bhatti, the duo, who resides in the Pakistan town of Dipalpur in Okara Tehsil, shared how they both met and fell in love with each other despite facing a lot of challenges.

Kishwar says that she fell for the admiration of her husband Shahzad, while Shahzad found her very beautiful. In the hospital where Kishwar was a doctor, Shahzad used to serve tea and clean the premises. Shahzad further said that he never thought of this but luck had it approved.

You will be surprised to know that Kishwar proposed to Shahzad. She says that Shahzad did not look like a cleaner or a chaiwala and one day she asked for his phone number and started talking. Kishwar herself expressed her love to Shahzad but in the beginning, he couldn’t believe it. He was so shocked that he even got a fever. Well, later despite their class differences, they got married. After marriage, Kishwar left the hospital job because she would have to bear the taunts of society. But now she is planning to open a clinic of her own.

Seeing the video, people wished the couple well. As one of the users commented, “Our Prophet Muhammad saw guided us few principles while choosing a life partner in which the most important one was character ikhlaq of a person. It doesn’t matter if that person is rich or a professional degree holder. If a high profile person lacks character, it’s of no use then." Another said, “Congratulations to the couple & their families". The video garnered 833,145 views on YouTube.

