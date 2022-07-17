'Love Storiya?' Ranbir-Alia Fans Have Only One Meme for 'Kesariya' Song and It's Hilarious

Bollywood lovers who have been smitten by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding photos had just one more thing on their wish list - watch the couple’s magnetic chemistry bloom on the big screen. While the much-anticipated Brahmastra is still a couple of months away from its release, ‘Kesariya,’ touted as the love anthem of the newly-weds finally dropped on Sunday and it’s safe to say, it’s created waves on social media.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Kesariya has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi.

Although the teaser of the song was loved unanimously, making everyone wonder what was in the store for all, the full-length track, however, has managed to divide a few.

More specifically, the “Love Storiya" bit.

Kaajal ki

Siyaahi se likhi

Hain tu ne jaane

Kitnon ki love storiyaan

The song Kesariya is special for many reasons, as it is the first song from the film that will see Alia and Ranbir romancing each other and it was close to the date of Ralia’s wedding that Ayan released the teaser of the song. The teaser featured Ranbir and Alia romancing on the Ganga ghats of Varanasi and it left their fans rooting for them. The chemistry between the couple was endearing and that is what won the hearts of the fans. Clubbed with music by Pritam and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and what the audience got was a soulful melody from Brahmastra makers.

