Love Wins: In a First For Chennai's Institute of Mental Health, Two Inmates Tie The Knot

Chennai: Two inmates got hitched on October 28 for the first time ever in the history of the 200-year-old Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Kilpauk in Chennai.

Mahendran, 42, from Chennai, and Deepa, 36, from Vellore, who both sought mental health treatment two years ago at Chennai IMH, fell in love with one another and will now be dwelling around each other.

Stress spurred on by family disagreement led to Mahendran’s development of the bipolar affective disorder, while Deepa struggled to deal with her father’s passing and became despondent. The duo fell in love after meeting while receiving treatment as inpatients at the facility. With each other’s embrace and love, they began a new life starting today.

Speaking to News18, Mahendran said, “To me, at the first sight, Deepa resembled my mother. My mother was a teacher, and after getting to know Deepa, I came to know that she is also a teacher." He also exclaimed with joy that Deepa appeared to be the whole bond of his life. Apparently, Deepa added, “It seems like a miracle and I never imagined that marriage would occur in my life."

According to the Director of the institute, Dr Poorna Chandrika, “It was initially brought to my knowledge as a complaint." Further, some employees complained a few months ago that the duo was frequently hanging out together and arriving at the institute late at night. “The man works in the institute’s Day Care Center, while the woman is employed by R’vive Cafe," the doctor added. R’vive Cafe was launched under Chennai Mission Trust, which aims to revive the livelihoods of recovering mental health patients.

“I had to impose some limitations, even going to the extent as to station them in separate inpatient and outpatient units. The woman then approached me and asked me to expel her from the Institute," Poorna Chandrika claimed. “The woman claimed that she needed a partner or companion who will take care of her requirements. Later we reached the decision after much thought as the man has a mood ailment and the woman has depression. Although the man and the woman are already living a nearly normal life, we should make sure the illness does not recur," the doctor noted.

Furthermore, Dr Poorna Chandrika added that to begin their new life, the duo had rented a new home and the home’s amenities have been purchased by their friends and IMH employees. Eventually, the duo’s wedding was held at the temple within the institute’s premises today, presided over by Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian.

