LPG Cylinder Price Hike by Rs 50 Has Indian Twitter Cooking Up 'Middle Class' Memes

Cooking gas prices were raised on March 22, with domestic LPG cylinder prices being hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. On March 23, petrol and diesel prices were hiked over 80 paise a litre again. The fuel rates in the country increased for the second consecutive day on March 23. To provide relief to common man amid rising inflation, the central government has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively on November 2,2021. Since then, the price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged. On March 22, the oil marketing companies raised the fuel prices for the first time after 137 days. Social media users expressed themselves the usual way: with memes.

Advertisement

With yesterday’s price hike, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder was set to cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital. The LPG cylinder in Mumbai would cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer would have to pay Rs 976. In Chennai, the prices were increased to Rs 965.50 and in Lucknow, it would now cost Rs 987.50. LPG cylinders price vary from one state to another, due to local taxes. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government-subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.