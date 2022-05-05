Luck By Chance: UK Woman Wins Rs 9.5 Lakh Every Month for 30 Years in Lottery

A woman from Nottingham, England, could not believe her eyes as she won a National Lottery that will pay her £10,000 or Rs 9.5 lakh every month for 30 years. The 40-year-old woman, Laura Hoyle, who works at a logistics firm, hit the jackpot with her 38-year-old partner Kirk Stevens in March last year. With a stroke of luck, Laura had managed to match all the five main numbers along with the Life Ball to bag the prize in the ‘Set for Life’ draw, as reported by Daily Mail. Unexpectedly hitting a mega lottery would leave anyone in disbelief and even Laura had a similar reaction when she received a call informing her about the win. A video, filmed by Kirk, showed how Laura stood in incredulity after clinching the prize.

In the clip, Laura can be seen scrolling through her phone before suddenly getting off her chair and covering her mouth. “You are joking, you are absolutely joking," Laura is heard saying.

Laura had bought the winning lottery ticket through the National Lottery app and got to know about her win through a message on the application. But, for Laura, a message wasn’t enough to make her realise how lucky she was. So, she called up a Lottery worker named Faye to confirm the news.

Soon, Faye ended Laura’s skepticism and informed her that she was indeed the winner of the top prize in the Set for Life game. “I think I am going to be sick," said Laura as she kept convincing herself that she made it.

Recalling the joyful moment, Laura said “I was physically shaking as I told the lady, I think I have won the lottery." Laura added that she thought it was a joke initially and waited for the lottery worker to call her back.

Reportedly, since the win, the couple has bought a house while Laura has left her job to indulge in ghost hunting. Kirk, meanwhile, is completing his master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

