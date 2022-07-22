'Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo': SP Leader Azam Khan's 'Tongue Twister' Over Lucknow Mall Row

Amid the row over Lucknow’s LuLu mall, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has his say and it’s well… a tongue twister of sorts. Reacted in a hilarious manner, Khan claimed that he had never visited any mall in his life. A video that is now doing the rounds on social media features Azam saying, “I have not seen Lulu or Lolu. I have not gone to any mall. What is this Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo…?."

The video has garnered a ton of attention on Twitter.

“SP Leader Azam Khan on Lulu Mall," Journalist Piyush Rai wrote in the caption as he shared the video. Lulu mall, which was inaugurated in Lucknow last week on July 10, has been embroiled in controversy since it opened. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 8K views. “He should be cast in the biopic of Raj Kumar (Hindi films wala) as Raj Kumar if anyone is thinking of making one," a person wrote jokingly. Another person wrote, “Video of the day..!! Lulu… Lolo… Tulu… Tolo."

The controversy began after a video showing unknown men offering namaz within the mall premises went viral, a right-wing outfit alleged preferential hiring and “love jihad" being carried out by the mall’s administration. The mall continues to be steeped in controversy as UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath hauled up district and state police administrations on Monday night, directing them to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.

The mall, located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, is the fifth by Lulu Group in India, after the group has established malls in Kochi, Thrissur, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. During its ground-breaking ceremony that was organised in Lucknow recently, the Lulu Group showcased its upcoming shopping mall projects, in Prayagraj and Varanasi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the inaugural function in Lucknow.

