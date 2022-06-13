Lunar Dust Eaten By Cockroaches Up For Auction, May Fetch Rs 3 Crore

An auction platform called Remarkable Rarities, staying true to its name, has one item, ready to go under the hammer, that can be considered the rarest of the rarest, with a tinge of bizarre. The American auction firm is offering lunar dust at a price of around $400,000, or roughly Rs 3.12 crores. While the lunar dust is anyway a rare item, it becomes the rarest since this particular sample of lunar dust was digested and pickled by German cockroaches. Yes. As bizarre as it sounds, the lunar dust was first fed to cockroaches and was then extracted from the carcasses of the creatures.

The out-of-this-world specimen was part of the Apollo 11 lunar dust experiment, wherein, various insects, including cockroaches were fed lunar soil material in order to see the possible pathological effects. Introducing the lunar sample up for auction, Bobby Livingston, Executive vice-president, RR Auction, said, “The item that I am most excited about is this Apollo 11 scientific experiment where they fed cockroaches lunar material from Apollo 11." Bobby added that they have kept the material in a vial and was extracted from cockroaches’ stomachs, as reported by Reuters.

In the Apollo 11 mission, astronauts have brought back roughly 22 kilograms of moon dust. The sample was quarantined for several weeks out of fear of any “moon bugs." Around 2 kilograms of the lunar dust was utilised in an experiment where scientists ground up the samples into small particles and fed them to insects, aquatic life, and other microorganisms.

Now, the same dust that these organisms digested are for auctions at quite a hefty price. The cockroach-digested moon dust is not the only rarest item that RR auctions have in their catalogue. The collection also includes a 1943 Enigma Machine used by Germans during World War II. The machine is expected to fetch around Rs 2.1 crores.

