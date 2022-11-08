Home » News » Buzz » Lunar Eclipse 2022: Stunning 'Blood Moon' Photos Flood Twitter As Awed Gazes Turn to Sky

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Stunning 'Blood Moon' Photos Flood Twitter As Awed Gazes Turn to Sky

Total lunar eclipse 2022: It's a momentous occasion because the next one of its kind won't be visible for three long years.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 19:14 IST

International

The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)
The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is taking place today, November 8, and the next one of its kind will not happen before the next three years pass. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse started at 3.46 pm, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a release. It is a momentous occasion, with sky-watchers gazing up at the phenomenon in awe. The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India only on October 28, 2023 and it will only be a partial one.

The lunar eclipse is not all of the visual treat that the universe had planned for human eyes today. Uranus was also visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star. Known as a blood moon, it appeared reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. Here are photos from across the world as people turned their awed gazes upwards.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are all aligned. The Earth basically gets between the Sun and the Moon while casting a shadow on the surface of the moon. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 08, 2022, 19:14 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 19:14 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Radhika Apte, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha Among Actresses Slaying Chic Pantsuits, See Their Stunning Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Makes Jaws Drop With Sultry Photos In Black Satin Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures