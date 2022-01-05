Lychee Genome Study Reveals Colourful Origin Story of the Tropical Fruit

Lychee is a tropical fruit mostly found in East Asia and parts of India. The fruit can be identified by their prickly outer cover that come in pink and red shells and give off a pearly, fragrant smell. Scientists have now peeked deeper into the history of this fruit to unravel some interesting facts. A team of international scientists used genomics to peer even deeper into the lychee's history. Their findings have been published in the Nature Journal where they share how ancient human settlements in China grew this plant. Jianguo Li, a professor in the South China Agricultural University (SCAU) College of Horticulture and a senior author of the study, said in a statement, “Lychee is an important tropical agricultural crop in the Sapindaceae (maple and horse chestnut) family, and it is one of the most economically significant fruit crops grown in eastern Asia, especially so to the yearly income of farmers in southern China.”

Li revealed that the team of scientists sequenced and analysed wild and cultivated lychee varieties, and were able to trace the origin and domestication history of the fruit. The team demonstrated that the extremely early- and late-maturing cultivars were derived from independent human domestication events in Yunnan and Hainan, respectively.

Advertisement

Rui Xia, Ph.D., professor at SCAU and fellow senior author of the research, mentioned in a statement, “We identified a specific genetic variant, a deleted stretch of genetic material, that can be developed as a simple biological marker for screening of lychee varieties.”

Evolutionary biologist from University at Buffalo and senior author of the study, Victor Albert explained in a statement that through this study, researchers are piecing together the history of what humans did with lychee. Albert also mentioned that some of the major highlights of their study have revealed that there were two separate domestications of the tropical fruit, and the discovery of a genetic deletion suggests that it causes different varieties to fruit and flower at different times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.