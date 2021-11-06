'MA English Chaiwali': Unable to Find Job, Masters Graduate Opens Tea Shop in Kolkata

Kolkata’s Tuktuki Das’ parents always told her that if she studied hard enough, she could touch the sky. They wanted her to become a teacher; she studied hard and fared well in her exams and earned her MA in English. But even with her MA degree, Tuktuki could not land a job. She attempted many exams, tried everything possible, but could not manage to break through. Finally, she decided to sell tea. She opened a tea shop in Habra station in North 24 Parganas. If one were to go to Habra station, they would see the banner of Tuktuki’s shop that reads ‘MA English Chaiwali’. Tuktuki’s father is a van driver and her mother owns a small grocery shop. At first, they were unhappy with Tuktuki’s plan to sell tea. Tuktuki, however, did not succumb to the dissatisfaction of not landing a job and devoted all her energy towards her plan. She was inspired by the story of an ‘MBA chaiwala’ about whom she read on the Internet. She told News18, “I thought no work is small and therefore I, like the ‘MBA chaiwala’, started working on my own tea shop. Initially, it was difficult to get space but I managed to find it later on. Now I am selling tea and snacks. Because I have an MA degree, I named the shop this way."

Tuktuki reiterated that no work was “small" and that she aspired to make it big with her business. Her father Prashanto Das said, “Initially I was not happy with her decision, as we educated her with the hope that she would become a teacher and she ended up wanting to sell tea. I reconsidered and thought that if this is her decision so as to become self-reliant, then that’s good". People who go to have tea at Tuktuki’s shop gravitate towards it for its name, with many commuters at the station agreeing with her motto of self-reliance. They, too, are of the opinion that Tuktuki’s story could be inspirational towards other well-qualified youth in the country who are not able to secure a job for themselves.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that a highly-educated individual has gone the tea-selling route. After preparing for Common Admission Test (CAT) for three consecutive years from Praful Billore, son of a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Labravda village could not clear the exam, he started to pursue his dream of becoming a businessman by opening a chai stall. Today, he is a billionaire with over 22 outlets across the country and soon there will be an international outlet too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.