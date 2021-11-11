Maa Annapurna Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Found in Canada, to be Given Back to UP Govt

An idol of Goddess Annapurna that was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago and later found in Canada recently is all set to be back at its rightful place and will be gracing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi later this week. The idol which has reached Delhi will be taken to Aligarh, from where it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12 and then a day later, will go to Ayodhya on November 14. After that, the idol will be finally taken to Varanasi on November 15 to be taken to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The idol will be consecrated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on that day. It is said to be 17 cm in height, 9 cm in breadth and 4 cm in thickness. The return of the Annapurna idol comes in the wake of many such antiquities being identified and returned to the country in the past couple years. Report said some 157 sculptures and paintings thought to be from India have been identified abroad and discussions are going on with the respective countries to help get them back to their rightful place. Recently 157 artefacts and antiquities related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism along with cultural artifacts were handed over to India during PM Modi’s US visit.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

Officials from the UP government have reached Delhi airport and received the idol to be taken back to Uttar Pradesh. “UP govt will take out a 4-day Mata Annapurna Devi Yatra to Varanasi. On 15th Nov, the idol will be installed at Vishwanath Temple by CM Adityanath," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Dept, UP Govt.

Last year, the ancient Rajagopalaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu got back three of its idols stolen 42 years ago after they were recovered in London. In 1978, four bronze idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman belonging to this 15th century temple were stolen. Porayar police had registered a case and even arrested three people, but the idols couldn’t be traced. After a Singapore-based voluntary organisation shared information, three of the four stolen idols were recovered from an antique collector in London.

