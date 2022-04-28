'Ma'am Aap Bhi Karo': Delhi School Student Gives Dancing Lessons to Teacher in Adorable Video

Whenever government schools are portrayed in pop culture, one sees dull classrooms, and strict and uptight teachers. But the picture, in reality, is way different than what is shown. And the evidence to back our claim is this video of a Delhi government school, where the teacher, along with her students, is grooving on a Haryanvi number. Shared on April 25 by Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher, the clip shows a student dancing to a song. All of a sudden, a voice comes from the background saying, “Ma’am Aap Bhi Karo (Ma’am you also do it)." Hearing this Gulati did not spare a second and started aligning her steps with the students.

As soon as the teacher started dancing, the class erupted in roars of excitement. The teacher and students went on to entertain the entire classroom for a minute more. After which, they got a standing ovation from the class, which they rightly deserved.

Gulati, sharing the video, in the caption, wrote, “Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. English language teaching followed by some Haryanvi music – A glimpse of the fab end to our school day."

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 60,000 views and thousands of likes and retweets. Netizens came out with some amazing reactions to the video.

“This happens when one loves their job. May her tribe increase," wrote one user.

Another called Gulati a “super teacher."

This user wrote, “Our teachers are truly wonderful."

“Ma’am you are doing a great job for society. These kids will remember you for life. Like I remember my 10th class teacher Mrs. Gulati."

Here are some more reactions to the clip.

So, what are your thoughts on the video?

