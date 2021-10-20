'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' Guy is Back With Emotional Rant, Says Must-win Game for Pakistan

You can already hear the deafening stadium noise, don’t you? We are only days away from one of the most anticipated cricket matches of 2021, India meet Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on 24th October, and the festive season of online memes is back. There is a new ‘Mauka Mauka‘ ad in town that shows the never-ending banter between friends from two cricket-loving nations and now, the star of 2019, the man who broke the Internet after Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 50-over WC encounter, is here to remind you why winning for our neighbours is a must.

In a hilariously emotional rant, Momin Saqib, the man who coined the “Maaro mujhe maaro" meme, opens the new video shot in London wherein he asks if the fans were ready for the emotionally charged match between the two nations.

“Kya aap tayyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala. (Are you ready for the emotionally charged match between Pakistan and India? There are only two matches. One, Pakistan meeting India and the second that belongs to Aamir Khan in Lagaan)."

Momin’s voice then breaks, albeit sarcastically, remembering the dreadful evening that was for all the Pakistani fans. “Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta. Yeh match Pakistan ke liye jeetna bahot zaroori hai (By god, it feels like the 2019 match happened just yesterday. Time has passed by, this match is a must-win for Pakistan)."

Back in 2019, Momin caught the cricket world’s attention with his comical yet heartbreaking meltdown after his ‘unpassionate’ team let him and his million countrymen and women down. His “burger pizza" rant on Pakistan team’s fitness outside the stadium earned a retweet from none other than BigB himself.

Speaking of the on-field rivalry, India has never lost a World Cup game to Pakistan. Will 2021 be any different? Momin, along with the rest of Pakistan, optimistically hopes.

